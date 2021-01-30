Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

