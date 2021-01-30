Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

