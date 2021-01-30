Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

CNR stock opened at C$129.52 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The firm has a market cap of C$92.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock worth $159,943,371.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

