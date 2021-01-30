Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

EW opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

