Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Johnson & Johnson Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

