Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE CBU opened at $64.85 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

