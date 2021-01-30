Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0004

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Pundi X token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $95.61 million and $13.32 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.00899993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.80 or 0.04275010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

