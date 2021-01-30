PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $44.57. 5,478,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,603,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 422,862 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

