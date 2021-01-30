Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Up 7.4%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.18. 162,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 158,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.