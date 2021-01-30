Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Public Storage stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $219.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

