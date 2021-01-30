PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.60). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.96) to ($6.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $34,164.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,369 shares of company stock worth $49,532,567. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.82. 928,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

