PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

PTC stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $141.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $1,771,525 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

