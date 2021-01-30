Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 145.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Protective Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Protective Insurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.95 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

