Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 344.4% in January

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 962.6 days.

PROSF remained flat at $$114.68 on Friday. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Prosus has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $122.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

