ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 11.4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) were up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 4,462,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 1,616,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.