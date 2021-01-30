ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 310 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

