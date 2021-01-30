ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. 3,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.