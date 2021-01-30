ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 6.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 1,083,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,220,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 77.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,043 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

