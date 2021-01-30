Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.93. 226,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 184,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procure Space ETF stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.55% of Procure Space ETF worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.