ProAssurance’s (PRA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.