Private Capital Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

