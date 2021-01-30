Private Capital Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

