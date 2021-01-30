Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

