Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Shares of MAR opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

