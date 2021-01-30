Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

