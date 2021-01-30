Private Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

