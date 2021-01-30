Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

SNN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

