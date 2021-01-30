Private Capital Group LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

