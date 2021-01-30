Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.