Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.27. 3,070,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,434,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

