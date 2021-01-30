Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

