Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.