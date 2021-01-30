Preferred Bank to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

