Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Down 12%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) dropped 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 4,289,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,030,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
