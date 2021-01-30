Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Down 12%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) dropped 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 4,289,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,030,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

