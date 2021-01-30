Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ecolab by 26.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.59 on Friday, hitting $204.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

