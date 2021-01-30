Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Essential Utilities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 310,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 1,548,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

