Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. 6,669,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

