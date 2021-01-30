Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 39,500,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.