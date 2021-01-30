Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

