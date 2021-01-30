PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

