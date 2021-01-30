PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.12. PowerFleet shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The firm has a market cap of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PowerFleet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

