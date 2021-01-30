Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

