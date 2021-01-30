Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

TSE:POW opened at C$29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.13.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3232474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.