PotCoin Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $6,375.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.71 or 0.03979684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00385225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.01189318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00518101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00405364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00246886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022108 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,606,891 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

