Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $427.26

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $427.26 and traded as high as $549.60. Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 3,898 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 427.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

About Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.