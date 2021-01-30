Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 2,241.1% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, an increase of 2,241.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POAHY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

