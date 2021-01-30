PolySwarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,949.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $10,949.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

