Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Polaris by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.