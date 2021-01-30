Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.47.
Shares of PII stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Polaris by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
