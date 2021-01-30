PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.21.

AGS stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PlayAGS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

