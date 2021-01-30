Pixelworks’ (PXLW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

